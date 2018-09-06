Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.09.2018 | 5:17 PM IST

Veteran star Dilip Kumar hospitalised

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised in Lilavati due to chest infection and he and his wife have appealed to fans for their blessings for his good health. A tweet was posted from his account yesterday confirming his illness. A message for his fans read, “@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers.”  Doctors have diagnosed his disease as chest infection and have been working relentlessly to make him better.

Wife Saira Banu who is always by his side also keeps posting updates about his health from time to time. Just recently before Dilip Saab was admitted, she had confirmed that he was resting at home as he is not physically fit to attend public events. Dilip Kumar gave us a health scare after he was admitted to the city hospital last year too because he had urinary tract infection and issues pertaining to dehydration. We hope that he gets well soon this time around too.

Dilip Saab is one of the most noteworthy actors of Indian cinema and his films Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas and Ram Aur Shyam are timeless classics.

