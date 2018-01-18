Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.01.2018 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Veteran actress Ava Mukherji passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ava Mukherji, fondly remembered for her role in Devdas as Shah Rukh Khan’s grandmother, passed away on Monday. While the reason for her demise is yet to be known, we hear that the veteran actress was 88 years old.

Although Ava Mukherji has acted in Bengali films since the 60s, she gained popularity in Hindi cinema with films like Devdas and Darna Zaroori Hai in which she played the role of grandmother. She played the lead role as a grandmother-sleuth in the Bollywood film Detective Nani which was directed by her daughter Romilla Mukherjee.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to Ava’s family.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sudhir Mishra's DaasDev to release on…

Doctors claim that Dilip Kumar may need…

WOW! Devdas to be screened in the US and…

Scoop: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas in 3D…

WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Devdas to be…

Shah Rukh Khan films Devdas and Veer- Zaara…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification