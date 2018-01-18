Veteran actress Ava Mukherji passes away

Ava Mukherji, fondly remembered for her role in Devdas as Shah Rukh Khan’s grandmother, passed away on Monday. While the reason for her demise is yet to be known, we hear that the veteran actress was 88 years old.

Although Ava Mukherji has acted in Bengali films since the 60s, she gained popularity in Hindi cinema with films like Devdas and Darna Zaroori Hai in which she played the role of grandmother. She played the lead role as a grandmother-sleuth in the Bollywood film Detective Nani which was directed by her daughter Romilla Mukherjee.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to Ava’s family.