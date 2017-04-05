Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised, is stable now

The veteran actor Vinod Khanna was recently admitted to ‘HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre’ Girgaon (Mumbai) last week. At first, none of the Khanna’s family members gave out any details to the media about the veteran actor’s health condition. After some time, Vinod Khanna’s son Rahul Khanna issued a statement on the behalf of the entire Khanna family.

The said statement read as, “Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in.”

As per the sources, the present day condition of Vinod Khanna is much better and has improved tremendously, as compared to what he was when he got admitted.

We, at Bollywood Hungama pray for the speedy recovery of Vinod Khanna.