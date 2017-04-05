Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised, is stable now

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised, is stable now

The veteran actor Vinod Khanna was recently admitted to ‘HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre’ Girgaon (Mumbai) last week. At first, none of the Khanna’s family members gave out any details to the media about the veteran actor’s health condition. After some time, Vinod Khanna’s son Rahul Khanna issued a statement on the behalf of the entire Khanna family.

The said statement read as, “Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in.”

As per the sources, the present day condition of Vinod Khanna is much better and has improved tremendously, as compared to what he was when he got admitted.

We, at Bollywood Hungama pray for the speedy recovery of Vinod Khanna.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own line of cosmetics

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own line…

REVEALED: Jacqueline Fernandez to kick start restaurant in Mumbai

REVEALED: Jacqueline Fernandez to kick start…

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is the top Indian performer at the…

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim to speak up on Kashmir in Mumbai…

preity

Preity Zinta lashes out on paparazzi in Mumbai

Hun-Img-20160602-15509

Akshay Kumar to play the lead in Rohit Shetty…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification