Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.05.2018 | 11:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

Is veteran actor and reality show judge Mithun Chakraborty unwell?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Although he has not been taking too many projects, we got to see a lot more of Mithun Chakraborty on TV. Thanks to his love for dancing and dance reality shows. But those appearances too became limited owing to his health constraints. Now reports have it that the actor has been unwell yet again.

Is veteran actor and reality show judge Mithun Chakraborty unwell

It is a known fact that Mithun Chakraborty was the most loved ‘Grand Master’ in Dance India Dance, a popular dance reality show on Zee Network. The veteran actor, however, had to take a break from his commitments in between for almost a year after he fell ill last time.

Mithun Chakraborty earlier had complaints about suffering back problems. For the same, not only did he go on hibernation but also was taking a treatment in Ooty. After his recoupment, he joined his work schedule and also resumed his post as the Grand Master of DID. On the Hindi film front, he was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana, Pallavi Sharda film Hawaizaada.

But now we hear that same was short-lived. The actor has now expected to have taken off to Delhi for the treatment. Sources have apparently claimed in reports that Mithun is responding to these medications quite positively and will soon be on the road to recovery yet again.

We at Bollywood Hungama too wish a speedy recovery to the legendary actor.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das roped in to…

Ayushmann Khurrana says 'NO’ to two hero…

Rishi Kapoor and the entire family to…

Revealed: Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan appears…

Anupam Kher on being nominated for BAFTA

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification