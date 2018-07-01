Varun Sharma joins Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari’s next produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

In January this year, we had reported that Sushant Singh Rajput had bagged Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial venture. In fact, the said venture is the same that had been announced earlier with Sajid Nadiadwala taking on the reins as the producer. Now we hear that after signing on Shraddha Kapoor as the lead actress of the film, the makers have added yet another cast member in the form of Varun Sharma.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the development said, “Yes Varun has been roped in for the project. Given the fact that the film is basically a student drama with a social message, Varun’s past acts in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns has proved that he will be perfect for the said part.” Though the source confirmed Varun Sharma’s addition to the cast, he remained tight lipped about the actor’s role in the film.

As for the film itself, the yet untitled project will be set in an engineering college and the story will revolve around the success and failures in the lives of students.

