Varun Dhawan’s October PLAGIARISED, alleges Marathi filmmaker (read details)

Varun Dhawan’s October which released on April 13 is being critically acclaimed for Varun Dhawan’s performance but has also come under fire for allegedly plagiarising a Marathi movie, Aarti, which the makers claim has a similar storyline to October. Marathi director Sarika Mene, who has filmed Aarti with a shoestring budget, has claimed that the Shoojit Sircar’s movie has glaring similarities with the main plot of her film which released last year.

Following this, makers of October released a statement which reads like this: “We understand that there are some allegations of copyright infringement against our film ‘October’. We are creative people and have full faith in our work and our team, which has given extraordinary films like Piku, Pink etc. We have not heard of the film ‘Aarti’ nor do we have full details of the matter as yet. We are sensitive towards feelings of film makers. We will look into this and deal with it appropriately.”

Sarika on the other hand has lodged a non-cognisable complaint against Sircar and the makers with Vile Parle police station and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Maha Mandal and has urged them to look into the matter closely. Despite the claims made by the filmmaker there are certain differences apparent on watching the trailesr of both movies itself. Varun’s movie revolves around his character Dan who goes through a life changing transformation after his colleague Shiuli played by Banita Sandhu gets ill and hospitalised. Aarti, on other hand, is about Sunny Pawar (Roshan Vichare) who takes care of his girlfriend Aarti who meets with an accident and is comatose, played by Ankita Bhoir, till her death.

Following are the trailers of both films. Mene is set to take a legal action with this regard. Stay tuned to know what happens next.