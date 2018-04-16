Varun Dhawan’s fangirl camps outside his home for two days just to meet him!

Varun Dhawan is shining on big screen with his latest offering October. He is one of the few actors who enjoy both mass and critic support. Also not surprisingly, he is quiet popular among the ladies. His charming smile, kick ass dance moves and solid performance has earned him this popularity. Recently, a minor girl camped outside the October actor’s home and was not budging till Varun personally met her, fulfilled her wish. So, the girl eloped from her home in Surat, boarded a train to Mumbai and headed straight to the actor’s apartment. She was not ready to leave until she met her idol.

The guards persuaded her to go and she started creating a ruckus after she came to know that they did not convey that she was there to Varun. Soon police came and realised that her parents had lodged a missing complaint in Surat and were frantically looking for her. Soon, they rescued her from the spot but the girl did not leave until she met the Judwaa 2 star. This must have been a humbling experience for Varun, isn’t it?

At box office, Varun’s October has released and is getting mixed response. He is currently shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh and has a mega budget dance film with Katrina Kaif next. Stay tuned for more updates on the star.

