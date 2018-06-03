Varun Dhawan’s Baahubali is on the way!

Varun Dhawan is all set to do his first costume drama. And who better than his mentor, Karan Johar, to produce what promises to be the most lavish Hindi period-film to be ever made. The film titled Rannbhoomi will be directed by Karan Johar’s protégé and Varun’s buddy Shashank Khaitan.

Speaking on the project, Varun Dhawan says, “Rannbhoomi will be my first costume drama. So, I am very excited about it. It’s actually a first for all of us. Shashank hasn’t done a costume. Our two films together, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, were very far removed from the world of horses, swords and warriors in Rannbhoomi. And Karan Johar hasn’t produced a costume drama in his entire career as a producer.”

Interestingly, Karan Johar was supposed to do his maiden costume drama Shuddhi, first with Hrithik Roshan in the lead and then with Salman Khan playing the same role. However, both the actors opted out and the project fell through.

