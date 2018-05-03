Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.05.2018 | 10:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 October Baaghi 2
follow us on

Varun Dhawan won’t miss the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and here’s why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor developed a bond when they attended acting classes together. But if you think that it is the only connection the Dhawan-Kapoor family have with each other then you are definitely wrong! Not only are David Dhawan and Anil Kapoor friends but so are Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan won't miss the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and here's why

We haven’t seen Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on the big screen together but the two supposedly share a great camaraderie off screen. Thanks to the films done by their fathers together. During the shoot of films, which had David Dhawan as the director and Anil Kapoor as an actor, Sonam and Varun, who would often accompany their dads to the sets of the films, met each other very often. As children, they developed a great rapport and the two continue to retain it even today.

In fact, if reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan is great friends with Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Hence it is not surprising that the actor is keen on attending the Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja wedding which is only a few days away.  Despite the fact that he is shooting for Kalank currently, it seems that Varun has gone and made a special request. The entire Dhawan family has been invited for all the functions since they are also family friends.

Varun Dhawan has requested the filmmakers to wrap up his portions early on May 7 and 8 so that he can attend the wedding functions held in the evening. Readers may be aware that on the eve of May 7, the mehendi function is being held at Sunteck, Signature Island [Residential property] in BKC. And on the eve of May 8, a grand post-wedding party is being hosted at the plush The Leela in Mumbai. The main wedding ceremony including the Anand Karaj will be held on May 8 itself, but in the morning.

It seems that Varun Dhawan has been trying to adjust his work timings so that he doesn’t miss out on the evening ceremonies at least!

Also Read: Farah Khan to choreograph for Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja’s sangeet despite fractured foot

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SHOCKING! Snakes on the sets of Kalank leave…

FINALLY! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja…

Ajay Devgn shooting for Luv Ranjan’s…

Has Veere Di Wedding crossed the censorial…

WHOA! Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor…

KALANK: Kunal Kemmu joins the cast alongside…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification