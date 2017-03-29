Varun Dhawan will now do entertaining films with a message; P.S. He won’t do anything vulgar

Varun Dhawan loves his newly-found stardom, and he is determined to keep it intact. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has given his career a search engine. He now looks for projects with a purpose behind it.

Explains Varun Dhawan, “Doing entertaining films is of course my main concern and target. But I also want a message to be delivered through my movies, though nothing preachy or sermonizing. But it should be there, something that the audience can take home and think about.”

Varun is treading very carefully with the films he does. “So far I’ve agreed to do only one film after Badrinath Ki Dulhania. And that’s Shoojit Sircar’s next. There’s also my father (director David Dhawan)’s film Judwaa 2. That’s about it for now.”

The kids seem to love Varun Dhawan, and the actor is aware of it. “I think there is a connect with family audiences. If they didn’t like what I was doing my films wouldn’t work.”