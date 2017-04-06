Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan is soaring high with the success of his latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Without taking any break, the actor has already started his next film Judwaa 2. While Varun Dhawan is extremely busy, he also has a bad news for his fans.

Varun Dhawan, who is pretty active on his social media, has decided to say a temporary goodbye to Twitter. The reason for him to take a break from the microblogging site is still unknown. He shared a photo on Instagram stories and the caption read, “Off Twitter for sometime. It’s not goodbye. It’s more like I’ll see you soon.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Judwaa 2 which is a sequel to 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez and is directed by David Dhawan. It is slated to release on September 29.

