After Varun Dhawan and Shruti Haasan Fossil ropes in Fatima Sana Shaikh as brand ambassador

Fossil stands strong as a brand that uses design and innovation to create distinctive world-class watches like no one else. Ever since the brand established its foothold in the Indian market in 2007, the focus has been to develop and foster exceptional customer experiences. Kick-starting a new campaign, Fossil ropes in the energetic Bollywood beauty Fatima Sana Shaikh as its newest celebrity brand ambassador in India.

Fossil is known for its eclectic assortment of lifestyle and accessory items including watches, jewelry, handbags, and clothing. Fatima’s young, modern and vibrant persona resonates with the brand’s ideology- an optimistic attitude, dedication to authenticity and creative spirit. Fossil announced Varun Dhawan and Shruti Haasan as their brand ambassadors last year; Fatima’s collaboration with the brand will aim to amplify Fossil’s proficiency in creating timeless classics through inspired designs. She will be endorsing the watch and leather categories for the brand.

“When deciding who to cast for our upcoming campaign we kept coming back to the attributes that make up our very DNA: an optimistic attitude, dedication to authenticity and, of course, creative spirit,” said Steve Evans, EVP of Fossil brand. “At Fossil we believe that what you make time for defines who you are—our cast and campaign embody that brand ethos, and exemplify how intentional time helps achieve both professional and personal happiness. There is an optimistic spirit reflected in this campaign and we are thrilled to have found a group of creatives that celebrate these values throughout their endeavours.’’

He further added, “We are launching what might be our most exciting campaign yet for Fossil brand, one that is all about celebrating authentic individuals. Our focus on authenticity is not only rooted in our people, but also our products—we want to continue to create watches, leather goods, wearables and more that represent our growing Fossil family and their unique individual style and spirit.”

Commenting on this association Fatima said, “Fossil as a brand is rooted in a distinctive modern-vintage design aesthetic. It is all about celebrating individuality and uniqueness. I’m excited to be on board with Fossil and I really look forward to working with its youthful appeal and spirit to re-energize today’s youth.”

The Dangal star will be seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in an upcoming brand campaign by Fossil, which celebrates creativity, authenticity, and most importantly optimism. The campaign will feature the much awaited watches and bags from this year’s fall collection. In tandem with the festive season, this campaign will add to the celebratory spirit.