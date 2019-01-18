Varun Dhawan learns Bhangra and gymnastics for the Remo D’Souza film starring Shraddha Kapoor

Just a day ago we had reported that London-based choreographers etc. have been flown down to India to train Varun Dhawan and his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor for their next. Director Remo D’Souza is ensuring that he is pulling all stops for his ambitious dance film which has been tentatively titled Street Dancer. Latest update on that front is that Varun will be learning bhangra and gymnastics amongst other dance forms.

In earlier reports, we had mentioned that the film focuses heavily on hip-hop and similar dance forms. Hence the choreographers will be training Varun Dhawan in dance forms like locking and popping and disco hustle. But it seems that the actor will have to learn more that. Recent reports suggest that Varun will be taking training sessions in bhangra.

Readers, by now, would be aware that the Remo D’Souza film is set briefly against the backdrop of Punjab. The shoot schedule will be held in Amritsar and it kicks off from January 22 onwards. Amongst few scenes, the makers will also be shooting a song which is also expected to feature Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. Keeping this plotline in mind, the makers have decided to add a bhangra dance song in the film. Varun will be learning the dance form and will also be performing some tough dance moves.

Besides this, Varun is also getting himself trained in gymnastics for his role by action expert Kuldeep Shashi. He is also learning other forms of dance like Urban and Street hip-hop from Remo’s dance troupe.

Apart from this, the actor hits the gym twice a day for his work-out. Varun is undergoing extensive physical training including a strict diet schedule that he is expected to follow. While initially the makers were keen on giving him no carb diet, they seem to be unconvinced with the results and decided to change the diet chart to carb diet for the actor for the film.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is expected to play the role of a Pakistani dancer and Nora Fatehi too will feature in a pivotal dancer as an international dancer in the film. The London schedule is expected to start from February 8 onwards. Street Dancer is also expected to feature some professional dancers like Shakti Mohan, Vartika Jha, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal.