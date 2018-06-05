Varun Dhawan KICKS off a new clean-up drive on World Environment Day

Amidst many of his contemporaries who support animal welfare and environment protection initiatives, Varun Dhawan has decided to contribute to these causes in his own way. As a part of the World Environment Day campaign, Varun has extended his support to a new clean-up drive. He will be lending a helping hand to the volunteer group ForWard 69 formed by the residents of Juhu to clean up the locality.

Varun Dhawan seems to have been encouraging his own version of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Today on World Environment Day, the actor will do plastic bottle crushing in the plastic bottle-crushing kiosk at Juhu beach to fight single-use plastic pollution and appeal everyone to avoid the use of single use plastic.

With the objective of making the area litter-free, Varun will also speak to encourage the youth to take up this initiative and join hands in the beach cleanup along with the citizens.

Sources close to the actor said that when Varun Dhawan was approached by the group, he was glad to do his bit for the beautification of the beach. The Gen Y superstar hopes to bring back the beach the way it used to be during his growing-up days.

Speaking on this initiative Varun said, “I have spent many evening on the beach, playing cricket or enjoying gola with my friends. It pains me to see the state of affairs today. Versova beach is an example of how beaches can be cleaned if people put their mind to it. It’s time to make a beginning. I want my newborn niece to play on Juhu beach, like we used to, as kids”

This new initiative kick starts a year-long awareness campaign and clean-up drives. Besides him, many of the actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda among others have participated in beach clean-up drives in the past.

