Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu to kickstart Judwaa 2 on February 3

Varun Dhawan is having a very busy year already. The first trailer for his upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania was unveiled earlier this morning. Now, the actor is gearing up for the next film Judwaa 2 which he will begin shooting on Friday, February 3.

Varun Dhawan and father-director David Dhawan will kickstart shooting this Friday with Varun’s leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu. It is a very special day for the makers of Judwaa 2 as the shooting for the original Judwaa starring Salman Khan had begun on February 7 exactly 20 years ago. David recently said that they wanted to begin the journey around the same time as it just felt right. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Varun Dhawan, who is excited for the revival of the film, said Judwaa 2 is the biggest film he has signed. He has been a die-hard fan of the original movie. His plan is just to put his head down and be a part of Sajid Nadiadwala and his father’s vision for the sequel.

David Dhawan, who had helmed the original film Judwaa, recalled the time he was working for the first time with Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. He said that Salman was enjoying to the core on the first day as they begun shooting with the song ‘Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Barah’ which was the highlight of the film. Talking about the sequel, David revealed that they will be reviving the song for which they have built huge sets and feature a lot of dancers in the background. He added that the film will be feel-good romantic comedy but relevant in today’s times.

In a candid conversation, David further informed that they will be retaining two of Anu Malik’s songs from the original film – ‘Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Barah’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and making three new tracks for Judwaa 2. Their plan is to shoot in Mumbai and then begin next schedule in London in April or May.

Working with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, David Dhawan is very excited to work the leading ladies who he described as commercially strong girls. David recalled that Taapsee had made her Bollywood debut with his film which was remake of Chashme Baddoor in 2013. He is also looking forward to work with his son Varun Dhawan after working in Main Tera Hero as their equation now is more of a friend.

Although talking to the leading, David Dhawan dodged the question when asked whether Salman Khan will be making a guest appearance or not. But, he said that if they’ll need him, he will be there. The film is slated to release on September 29, 2017.