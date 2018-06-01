Varun Dhawan INJURES his arm after an action scene goes wrong on the sets of Kalank

Just a day ago, we had reported that Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for a dance sequence for Kalank. He was also supposed to shoot for action scenes too. But all of it suddenly came to a halt, when Varun injured himself. If reports are to be believed, one of the action sequences that the actor was shooting backfired.

Varun Dhawan, according to recent reports, injured his arm after an ill-time lift. According to a source, ” The scene was an intense brawl sequence where Varun had to lift and throw a door at a co-actor. The lift was ill-timed, and he ended up injuring his arm badly. The team rushed to his aid and he was given immediate medical attention on set.”

Despite the severe injury, we hear that Varun Dhawan did not agree to take a break from the shoot. The director of the film Kalank, Abhishek Varman had earlier mentioned to Varun that he was keen on wrapping up the schedule of the film before monsoons. Considering that the monsoon season is nearing, the actor did not want to delay the shoot. So he decided to continue with the shoot, even with the arm injury.

Keeping up his word, Varun Dhawan decided to get back to the shoot on the same day itself. He resumed whilst the makers were filming a song-dance sequence alongside his other Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Joining them was also Kriti Sanon, who is supposed to do a special number in the film. The trio later also welcomed their producer Karan Johar who paid a visit to the sets whilst the actors were rehearsing for this elaborate dance sequence.

Besides Varun and Aditya, Kalank stars an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 19, next year.

