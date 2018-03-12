Varun Dhawan to give a special viewing of The World of October

While we are all gearing up for the trailer launch of Shoojit Sircar’s October, Varun Dhawan is all to set give a lot of first to his fans. While for the first, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a very distinct role which is going to mesmerise all his fans, he is also going to be giving a special sneak peek into the ‘October World’.

With the trailer launch tomorrow, the actor is doing something really special for the fans and media who would be part of the grand launch. Before the trailer launch the actor will be seen live in the theatre on the big screen while travelling toward the venue of the launch. Throughout the journey, the actor will be talking about the special journey that October is for him.

All this will just add to the anticipation which October has already created giving us small glimpse into their special world. This is for the first time in Bollywood that anyone has attempted giving live visuals of actors traveling to the event and keeping the audience engaged even before the grand launch begins. This will be done through Varun Dhawan’s Twitter.

Spokesperson confirms the news and adds, “October is very special to everyone who has worked on it and we are keen on introducing everyone to the world with not the generic ways but making the entire experience really special. With the trailer launch we wanted a direct way to reach to everyone who will be at the venue and all Varun’s fans. That is when we decided to make Varun go live through his social media while he is on his way to the event talking about what October is to him.”

To add to this, right after the event, October team will go live on Varun Dhawan’s Facebook account where they will talk with the audiences about their thoughts on the trailer and later in the evening the team will be traveling to an all-girls college in Mumbai (Sophia College) to talk about October where they will be live on Varun Dhawan’s Instagram account.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. A Rising Sun Films Production, directed by Shoojit Sircar the film is set to release on April 13, 2018.

Also Read: REVEALED: Here’s why Varun Dhawan slashed his fee for Shoojit Sircar’s October