Varun Dhawan gets trolled for his tweet, deletes it later

Yesterday saw many of the Mumbaikars going to the polling booth to cast their precious votes in the BMC elections. On the other hand, there were many others who returned back ‘inkless’… we mean… without voting as their names were not there on the list. A few celebrities whose names were not there on the voter’s list included Varun Dhawan, singer Falguni Pathak, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and others.

A visually upset Varun Dhawan spoke to the media who were waiting outside the polling booths) stating that it was very unfortunate as his name was not there on the (voter’s list). While stating that he would find out from the EC where his name was, he added that it was bizarre because he had voted last year. Varun Dhawan, who wanted to say that he had voted for Lok Sabha elections in 2014, landed up saying that he had voted for Rajya Sabha elections last year.

Needless to say that, in no time, this goof-up invited lots of trolls on the social media. Unlike many celebs, who defend themselves and their (unintentional) mistakes, Varun Dhawan owned his mistake on the social media. When one of his fans had pointed out his mistake, Varun Dhawan made no bones about the fact that he had erred in his tweet and that he stood corrected. In response to the fan’s tweet, a sporting Varun Dhawan replied, “Hahah I don’t it was a slip of the tongue I meant the lok sabha elections for which I voted in 2014.” What was really shocking about Varun Dhawan was that, despite owning upto his mistakes on social media, he immediately deleted the tweets from his account.

On the films’ front, Varun Dhawan will be soon seen with Alia Bhatt in their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is scheduled to release on March 10 this year.