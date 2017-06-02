Varun Dhawan gets special permission from Dwayne Johnson to watch Baywatch in advance

While fans of Baywatch had to wait till Thursday evening, Varun Dhawan was given the special privilege of watching Baywatch days before the rest of India.

And with good reason.

According to sources in the know, Dwayne Johnson personally intervened to ensure Varun watched Baywatch in advance. “Everyone knows Varun is a huge fan of The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Dwayne knows it too. Some time ago Dwayne had tweeted his thanks to Varun who had praised the Dwayne starrer San Andreas. Varun had also done an impersonation video of Dwayne which Dwayne had appreciated on Twitter. Hence when Dwayne got to know that Varun wants to see Baywatch he immediately swung into action.”

Special permission was granted by the film’s producers to have just one special screening of the film ahead of its release date in India. Varun saw the film with his close friends.

I did ask Varun Dhawan what he thought of his idol and Baywatch. He remained silent.