Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor condemn the attack on Malayali actress

Followed by a molestation, assault and kidnap incident of a South Indian actress, the incident sparked an outrage not only amongst the common public about also within the Indian film industry as actors questioned the safety measures for women. Besides many actors from the South film industry strictly condemning the act, Bollywood Gen Y stars have come out in support of the actress.

One amongst them is Varun Dhawan. The actor, who is currently in the midst of promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania, took to Twitter as he slammed the incident and asked the Government to improve safety measures for females. He wrote, “This is so shameful im honestly disgusted. We as a nation and as a society have to answer back.” Besides him, Arjun Kapoor too shared a post on Twitter saying, “How do we make our woman safe ??? Does anyone in our government have an answer ??? Where does the change lie ?? Thru law or thru education ?”

Followed by that, many actors and actresses took to social media and it has sparked a movement of sorts within the film fraternity as they have decided to unite for the cause and demand better safety measures for women. “Anybody going to do anything about the safety of women in this country?Each & everyone of us has to take this attack personally.Heartbroken,” said Shraddha Kapoor on Twitter.

From Malayalam actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran who shared a post demanding justice and nailing the culprits and also gave courage to his co-actor to deal with this trauma to many superstars who state that the incident has put them to shame, this is the second incident of crime against women in the past two months of 2017 that has sparked a nationwide outrage.