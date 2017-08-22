Varun Dhawan apologizes, once again, for his ‘Nepotism rocks’ comment at Judwaa 2 trailer launch

The nepotism debate became one of the biggest controversies of this year. It all started when Kangana Ranaut appeared on the popular TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and accused the show’s host Karan Johar of being the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. It didn’t go down well with Karan Johar who later said that he’s done with Kangana Ranaut playing the victim card. He also made his displeasure clear over her comments. Kangana Ranaut retorted by writing an open letter. The matter seemed to have ended there but the debate was reignited last month when Karan Johar along with his ‘student’ Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan took a dig at Kangana Ranaut at IIFA Awards. They collectively said ‘Nepotism rocks’ but sadly, the joke was found objectionable by majority of people. Within a day, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to post his apology. He tweeted, “I express my apology and regret. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act”.

After this fiasco, Varun Dhawan finally made his first media appearance yesterday when he unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Judwaa 2. As expected, he was asked to comment on the said episode. His reply was, “I have already said what I wanted to. That’s the be-all and end-all of the entire topic. Eventually, we are one fraternity. We love each other. Our job as an industry and fraternity is to entertain people, and not hurt anyone’s sentiments. If I did hurt anyone, I express my apologies. I am an entertainer, I am an artist. I only have love in my heart when I come here and that’s all what I want to say.” The people present out there broke into applause after Varun Dhawan signed off.

Judwaa 2 features Varun Dhawan in a double role and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is directed by his father David Dhawan and releases on September 29.