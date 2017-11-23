Varun Dhawan apologizes after Mumbai Police slams actor for risking his life while clicking a selfie with fan

As per the Geneva based International Road Federation’s report in 2016, India accounts for highest number of road deaths in the world. Numerous government agencies and police departments have been trying their best to ensure that traffic rules are followed. It’s not uncommon to see people being fined for not wearing seatbelt, helmet etc.

Hence, it was no surprise to see Mumbai Police slamming Varun Dhawan when he was found to compromise his safety on the road. In a tabloid today, a series of pictures were published that showed Varun Dhawan travelling in his plush car on the front seat. The car was stuck in traffic and an auto rickshaw halted next to his car. A girl was travelling in the rickshaw who got overjoyed on seeing Varun. It seems that she demanded for a picture and Varun got out from the window of his car so that the selfie can be taken.

The girl must have been on cloud nine on getting a picture with the dashing actor but the Mumbai Police was not pleased to see this sight. In a tweet, they criticized the actor for this stint and added that it risked his and the fan’s life as well. They reminded him that he’s a responsible youth icon and hence such actions aren’t expected from him. Finally, the tweet said that a fine will be slapped on the actor and also threatened that if the actor was seen indulging in such actions in future, they would take harsher action against him.

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Varun Dhawan, however was quick to apologize. He tweeted, “My apologies. Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this.”

My apologies ???? Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

Seeing that the actor is really apologetic of his actions, the Mumbai Police sent another tweet to the actor but the tone was a bit soft. It said, “Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit.”

On the film front, Varun Dhawan just had a release, Judwaa 2, which was declared a blockbuster owing to its box office collections. He recently finished work on Shootjit Sircar’s October that releases on April 13, 2018.