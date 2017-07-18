Varun Dhawan apologises after mocking Kangna Ranaut over her nepotism remarks at IIFA 2017

One of the most awaited award shows of the year- IIFA 2017 took place in New York last weekend. While it was all about glamour, fashion and fun, the hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan and IIFA debutante Varun Dhawan came under fire for taking potshots against Kangna Ranaut and her take on nepotism that exists in the film industry.

While the trio thought it would be a fun segment, people around the nation slammed Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar for mocking a woman and her opinion when IIFA’s theme this year was to talk about women empowerment. After receiving huge backlash, Varun Dhawan has come out and apologised and regrets whatever he had said during the show.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan wrote, “I express my apology and regret. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act.” On Monday night, Varun did mention that he was sorry if he had let anyone down after his debut at IIFA. He wrote, “Performing at #NewYorkCity iifa was an amazing experience. Inspired and humbled and sorry if I let anyone down. #onelove.”

Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan are yet to respond to the criticism they received after they chanted ‘nepotism rocks.’

Performing at #NewYorkCity iifa was an amazing experience. Inspired and humbled and sorry if I let anyone down. ❤ #onelove — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 17, 2017