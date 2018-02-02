Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will kick off their Valentine’s Day together with Sui Dhaaga

Of late, we have received several glimpses of how Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma prepped for their next. Sui Dhaaga that concentrates on ‘Made in India’ campaign saw these actors learning skills like stitching. But did you know? The film essentially also has a love story at the backdrop. That’s why the makers are keen on kicking off the film on Valentine’s Day.

No points for guessing! Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will romance each other in the film. But this will be the first time they are paired opposite each other. The two will kick off their film on February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

It is a known fact that Sui Dhaaga is rooted in the Indian milieu and celebrates the spirit of self-reliance. However, it is also said to be a heart-warming story. It calls on the passion of shaping one’s own destiny through the beautifully touching love story. It brings forward the life story of two people who truly believe in taking their aspirations forward together and shape a brighter future.

Producer Maneesh Sharma explained the details of the film. He said, “Love often blossoms amidst shared hopes and common aspirations. In Sui Dhaaga, the lead characters empower themselves by fighting against all odds in unison and find incredible love and respect for each other while following a common vision of self-reliance. Like everything in the film, it’s a love story that is truly ‘Made in India’. It is only apt that the film is starting on a day that celebrates true love.”

Varun Dhawan plays the role of a tailor whereas we are yet to receive details on Anushka Sharma’s role. Reuniting the National Film Award winning team of director Sharat Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is set to release on October 28.