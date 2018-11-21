Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan – Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga to be screened at 12 small towns in India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India has clearly had a huge impact at the grassroots level. The super hit content film is now being shown to village folks across 12 small towns of the country to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in them.

“The film’s impact was evident when it released. It became an overnight success with audiences and critics giving this special gem of a film two thumbs up. The brilliant story struck an emotional chord in the hearts of audiences Pan India and the film became a hit. Mauji and Mamta’s love story and their search for dignity and respect through self-reliance has moved audiences and seeing the reactions of the people, we wanted to take the film to as many people in India as possible,” reveals an informer.

This special Sui Dhaaga screening is being conducted in 12 Indian towns. Approximately 200-300 people, in each town, are set to attend these screenings. In Madhya Pradesh, the film is being shown at Sidhi, Katni, Vidisha, Khandwa and Rajgarh. In Rajasthan, the film is being screened in Banswara, Chhitorgarh, Kota, Sikar and Pali. The organizers are creating make-shift tents and are projecting the film to the audiences gathered for their evening entertainment. The organizers hope the film’s positive message will make these villagers to want to use their talents and turn entrepreneurs.

