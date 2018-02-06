Varanasi to Masquerade as Patna in Anand Kumar bio-pic starring Hrithik Roshan

It’s not okay to shoot a film in Patna, even if the film’s protagonist hails from Bihar. The makers of the bio-pic on the Bihari mathematician Anand Kumar have decided to not shoot their film in Patna. Instead, Varanasi which has topography quite similar to Patna, will stand in as Patna in the Anand Kumar bio-pic Super 30 featuring Hrithik Roshan,

Revealing this detail, a source very close to the project says, “Director Vikas Bahl was very keen to shoot the bio-pic in Patna. So was Anand Kumar who had opened the doors of his home for the crew.”

But practical problems precluded Patna from the plot. “The security provided for Hrithik Roshan in Patna was just not adequate. So the unit has decided to quietly slip into Varanasi which incidentally has become a popular location for Bollywood. They needed to shoot on the Ganga ghats of Bihar. Now the ghats of Varanasi will pass off as Patna.”

When asked to respond to the artistic licence being adopted by the film on his life, Anand Kumar said he was not interfering in the making of the film. “I am sure they have a very good reason for what they are doing. And I’ve full faith in them. Let me tell you I used to travel to the Benaras Hindu University from Patna to sneak into their library regularly without official permission to do so. This, I did from 1990-1997. So I am no stranger to Varanasi.”