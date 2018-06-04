Using the ‘BC’ abuse didn’t come naturally to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shocked herself in Veere Di Wedding by using the Hindi ‘BC’ profanity. She was afraid it wouldn’t come out sounding natural since she had never used it in her own life. “Not that I had never heard it. My father uses it quite often when he gets passionate in his conversations. And one of the directors I worked with used it a lot whenever he got upset during shooting. But I had never used it in my own conversations. But girls my age do speak like that.”

Sonam was worried it wouldn’t come out sounding natural. She asks anxiously. “Did you think it came out sounding natural? My Sanjay Chachu (actor Sanjay Kapoor) feels it didn’t come out sounding completely right. I have heard it being used around me.”

But only the men use Hindi expletives. “That’s true. But I don’t think it is such a big deal to use that word. There are so many other issues that are far more important in life. Let’s not get stuck on one word which is used in passing just once because my character is agitated. It’s not me saying it. It’s my character. Bebo uses the ‘F’ word in English quite a few times. That’s okay. Why are we making such an issue about swear words? They are used to accentuate the point being made. They are not there to shock anyone.”

