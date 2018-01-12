Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 to release on March 9

Back in August 2017 we had reported that Bhushan Kumar was all set on making the fourth instalment in the Hate Story franchise. In fact, the head honcho of music giant T-Series had even confirmed the same and had roped in filmmaker Milap Zaveri to pen the dialogues of the film. Later we had reported that Karan Wahi and Ihana Dhillon had commenced shooting for the film in London. Well, now we hear that the makers of the Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon starrer Hate Story 4 have locked its release for March 9.

Announcing the release date on the micro blogging site, the director of Hate Story 4, Vishal Pandya took to Twitter sharing a rather cryptic message that read, “Walk a mile to avoid a fight, But when one starts, Don’t back down an inch.. #HateStory4 #9March #2018”. Joining him was Urvashi Rautela who also features in the film, as she shared an image from the photo shoot for Hate Story 4 talking about its release date.

As for the film itself, Hate Story 4, is helmed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film which is the fourth in the Hate Story series to hit screens after previous ones in 2012, 2014 and 2015 respectively, will like the previous releases feature two male and two female leads. Starring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon the erotic thriller is slated to release on March 9, 2018.