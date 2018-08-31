Urmila Matondkar returns to Hindi television after 10 years and here’s what her show is all about!

Urmila Matondkar is all set to take the small screen by a storm. But this time around, she will not be a judge or host of any reality show or rather we will catch the Marathi mulgi in full form as she shakes a leg to some interesting tracks. It seems that Urmila will be a part of the show that will be aired on Star Network during the forthcoming 10 day festival of Ganesh Utsav.

Sources have apparently claimed in reports that Urmila Matondkar has given a nod to appear on the Adbut Ganesh Utsav show which will be aired on Star Plus for five days a week. This special program will be hosted by Star Plus’ most loved actress Divyanka Tripathi of the TV soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame and popular TV host Rithvik Dhanjani. The show is also expected to feature many other special appearances by some other celebrities too.

Coming to Urmila’s stint on the show, we hear that the actress will undoubtedly put up a grand dance performance. She will reportedly be dancing on the popular Bajirao Mastani chartbuster ‘Pinga’ alongside dancer Shakti Mohan. Urmila Matondkar is expected to be wearing a nauvari saree and the actress is yet to shoot for the same. If reports are to be believed, the shoot will be taking place on September 4 and 5. In fact, the actress may be kicking off the rehearsals for the same very soon.

The entire list of performances is said to be a tribute during the Ganesha festival and it seems that Nana Patekar too has been approached. According to reports, the veteran actor has been approached to do the Ganesh Vandana aarti. However, he is yet to give the nod for the same.

Urmila Matondkar was last seen in Hindi TV show Warr Parivaar way back in 2008, in which she hosted the competition that happened between two families.