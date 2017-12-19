Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.12.2017 | 8:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Fukrey Returns Aiyaary Race 3
follow us on

Two Anshuman Jha starrers screened at HBO’s South Asian Film festival at New York City

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two Anshuman Jha starrers screened at HBO's South Asian Film festival at New York City

Actor Anshuman Jha, whose last outing Mona Darling holds the distinction of being India’s first social media thriller is currently at HBO’s South Asian film festival in New York. Two of Anshuman’s films, his next release Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai and his last release Mona Darling are official selections at the prestigious film festival.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai, a love story set in Benaras, received a standing ovation by a packed auditorium on its world premiere as the Friday Night showpiece. The film, directed by Harish Vyas stars Sanjai Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Ekavali Khanna apart from Anshuman Jha.

The film is slated to release on April 20, 2018.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

No birthday celebrations for everyone’s…

Bollywood Hungama is now on Alexa

Veteran star Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Here are all the details of Taimur Ali…

Sunny Pawar nominated for Best Actor for…

Jab We Met actor-director duo, Shahid Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification