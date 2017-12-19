Two Anshuman Jha starrers screened at HBO’s South Asian Film festival at New York City

Actor Anshuman Jha, whose last outing Mona Darling holds the distinction of being India’s first social media thriller is currently at HBO’s South Asian film festival in New York. Two of Anshuman’s films, his next release Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai and his last release Mona Darling are official selections at the prestigious film festival.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai, a love story set in Benaras, received a standing ovation by a packed auditorium on its world premiere as the Friday Night showpiece. The film, directed by Harish Vyas stars Sanjai Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Ekavali Khanna apart from Anshuman Jha.

The film is slated to release on April 20, 2018.