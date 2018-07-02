Twitter Troll: Here’s how Kamal Haasan got trolled for his post on caste

Kamal Haasan, whose name has often been dragged into controversies over religion and caste [remember Vishwaroopam], recently received flak over posting a comment on caste. The actor, who is quite active on social media, has now turned politician by even bringing a new party Makkal Needhi Maiam into being. And during his Q&A session with the audience, Kamal’s response to a question based on caste triggered trolls and it was followed by some posting the video of Shruti Hassan.

Kamal Haasan is no more a public figure who is just associated with films. He is now an active politician who has founded a party. Followed by his political, Kamal, amidst the shoot of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, decided to take to Twitter to chat with his fans. He asked the audiences to shoot questions regarding his next political moves and one of them asked him about the importance of filling out the caste/religion sections in the form.

One of them asked, “Sir, how would you take caste to the next generation? Will it be optional for school and college admissions?” To the same, Kamal answered, “I refused to fill in the caste & religion column in both my daughters’ school admission certificate. That’s the only way, it will pass on to the next generation. Every individual shld start contributing fr progress. Kerala started implementing the same. Those who do shld be celebrated.”

I refused to fill in the caste&religion column in both my daughters’ school admission certificate.That’s the only way,it will pass on to the next generation.Every individual shld start contributing fr progress.Kerala started implementing the same.Those who do shld be celebrated https://t.co/DLdTubcfW1 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 30, 2018

His statement invited the wrath of netizens who went on to troll him calling him a hypocrite. Followed by the same, the social media users went on to add a video where his elder daughter Shruti Haasan has referred to herself as Iyengar [one of the highest Brahmin castes in Hindu religion] during one of her interviews with popular writer anchor Niranjan Iyengar.

@ikamalhaasan ur attempts to abolish caste has totally failed sir despite you not filling in the school application. Start your reform from home sir. Not filling in caste is not a solution, bring the kids up in a way they don’t know their caste #Hypocrite @a007jay @mohan_vinoth https://t.co/VWnCkNRsik — Nambikai Kannan ?? (@prashanthfan) July 1, 2018

Caste passes on to next-gen by parenting and not just by filling caste in school admission form.

Proof: Shruti Hassan Iyengar’s interview with Niranjan Iyengar.

Sorry Mr. @ikamalhaasan your idea isn’t working. #AskKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/qmsnbMjono — The Mask (@mask2821) June 30, 2018

During the same #AskKamalHaasan session, the superstar further angered social media users when he was asked about the Nool [book in Tamil]. When one of the Twitteratis asked him about the book that affected him the most, Kamal Haasan used word play that heavily backfired. He responded that it hasn’t been a nool [book] but a poonool [the sacred thread or janevu] that has affected him the most. And the Twitteratis even slammed that statement:

You won’t fill in the caste column in your daughters school application. But you openly declare your identity. https://t.co/VolSqp95Ie — Nambikai Kannan ???? (@prashanthfan) June 30, 2018

As for the superstar, he hasn’t responded to any of these statements or trolls currently.