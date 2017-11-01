Twinkle Khanna’s second short story gets an adaptation but this time on stage

While her first book ‘Mrs Funnybones’ created waves Twinkle Khanna’s second book too has proved to be an inspiration for film and theatre scripts. With the story of Arunachalam Muruganathan now being adapted into the film Padman, yet another short story from her book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ is getting an adaptation. However, this time around, it has been adapted into a theatre piece.

The short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ written by Twinkle Khanna, which features renowned theatre artist Lillete Dubey as the protagonist, is all about celebrating feminism and freedom to choice. The bold and unconventional story of a woman finding love at an older age will have a stage adaptation. It will be directed by Lillete herself with the screenplay penned by Adhir Bhatt.

Happy about the news, Twinkle Khanna also expressed about how much she is looking forward to the story being adapted on stage since she stated that the story is really close to her heart. In fact, she even took to social media to share this exciting news to her fans.

Talking about the play, producer Omer Haider of Showhouse revealed that they will be travelling to seven cities for the play in three consecutive weekends. The cities reportedly include London, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong and Dhaka. Recently, ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ was premiered in the city with many B-town celebrities gracing its first show. This was followed by the immense appreciation that the actress received for her beautiful plotline along with the actors being appreciated for their performances.

‘Salaam Noni Appa’ also stars Darshan Jariwala, Jayati Bhatia, Meher Dar and Rishi Khurana in pivotal roles.