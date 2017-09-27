Twinkle Khanna’s book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad crosses 100k sales

While her debut book ‘Mrs Funnybones’ turned out to be a popular one that featured the sarcastic and witty side of former actress Twinkle Khanna, the trend continued with her second book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’. The actress turned author is riding high on the success of her second book and due to the increasing sales, now we hear that it has been given for reprinting.

Reportedly, Twinkle Khanna’s second book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’, that released recently is on high demand and has now been given for reprinting since all the copies have been sold. In fact, it is being said that the book has crossed 100k sales, a similar achievement that was achieved through her last book ‘Mrs. Funnybones’. Also, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad marks Twinkle Khanna’s foray into fiction.

‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ is a collection of short stories that also featured the story of Arunachalam Muruganatham whose story is currently being adapted on the big screen as Padman. The book also marked the former actress’ foray into production with the said film that features her hubby Akshay Kumar as the leading man.

On the writing front, we hear that Twinkle Khanna has already started work on her third book but the details of the same are currently kept under wraps.