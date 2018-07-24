Twinkle Khanna’s 3rd book on the cards: Mrs. Funnybones announces it on Twitter

Earlier this year, Twinkle Khanna turned producer with her film, Pad Man and the film garnered rave reviews at the box office. However, despite the fact that she is enjoying her new role as a producer, Twinkle’s love for writing continues! And the recent proof is the completion of her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

In association with Juggernaut Books, Twinkle Khanna is all set to release her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. The former actress turned author has earlier released books like Mrs. Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. In fact, his last production Pad Man, is ideally inspired by one of the stories that was a part of her second book.

Coming to Pyjamas Are Forgiving, it will be Twinkle’s first novel. The book revolves around the story of a woman who goes to a retreat to relax but comes across other unlikely patrons, her ex-husband and his much younger wife. Twinkle announced about it on her Twitter handle, followed by which she received massive response from her fans and well-wishers.

I am a nervous wreck right now but here it is finally-a sneak peek at my new book-Pyjamas are Forgiving @juggernautbooks #ThePyjamaGirl #PyjamasAreForgiving pic.twitter.com/vXlQNbRdZi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2018

Fans of the actress turned author would be aware that Twinkle Khanna, who gave up acting long time ago, fostered her love for writing by kicking off columns in newspapers. A compilation of her intriguing stories formed the foundation of her debut book Mrs. Funnybones.

On the film front, Twinkle Khanna is yet to announce her next project as a producer. Her earlier film Pad Man featured her hubby Akshay Kumar as the leading man along with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor playing integral roles.