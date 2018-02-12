Twinkle Khanna stirs up a hornet’s nest with her Sabarimala comments, will visit temple this week

She can’t keep away from controversies for too long. That’s too much to expect from her. With her forthright head-on attitude to life and related matters, Twinkle Khanna is now mired in a new controversy by commenting on the issue of women being banned from entering the Sabarimala temple.

Said Twinkle, “If menstruating women are stopped, keep a machine to check men’s celibacy.”

Her argument being that if women are checked from entering the temple under certain circumstances so should men.

The remark has snowballed into a major issue with sections claiming this is nothing but a ploy to garner publicity for Pad Man, the film that Twinkle Khanna has co-produced.

However, a source close to the film commented, “Twinkle will always speak her mind. In fact she plans to pay the Sabarimala temple a visit later this week to make sure her words are taken seriously.”

