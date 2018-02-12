Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.02.2018 | 10:22 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna stirs up a hornet’s nest with her Sabarimala comments, will visit temple this week

BySubhash K. Jha

She can’t keep away from controversies for too long. That’s too much to expect from her. With her forthright head-on attitude to life and related matters, Twinkle Khanna is now mired in a new controversy by commenting on the issue of women being banned from entering the Sabarimala temple.

Said Twinkle, “If menstruating women are stopped, keep a machine to check men’s celibacy.”

Her argument being that if women are checked from entering the temple under certain circumstances so should men.

The remark has snowballed into a major issue with sections claiming this is nothing but a ploy to garner publicity for Pad Man, the film that Twinkle Khanna has co-produced.

However, a source close to the film commented, “Twinkle will always speak her mind. In fact she plans to pay the Sabarimala temple a visit later this week to make sure her words are taken seriously.”

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna to address the Oxford Union with a special screening of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man

