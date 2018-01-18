Twinkle Khanna to address the Oxford Union with a special screening of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Pad Man that is still a week away from hitting screens. But the actor is currently on a whirlwind tour promoting the film across the country. Well, now adding a little more to the hype is Akshay’s wife and producer of the film Twinkle Khanna, who will be speaking at the Oxford Union. If that wasn’t enough, a special screening of the film has also been scheduled at the Union.

Apart from the screening, Twinkle will be speaking on about why it is important to discuss menstrual hygiene and how the story of Pad Man has played a big part in creating awareness among rural population. Besides this the actress turned author turned producer, will also discuss the need to break the taboo around menstruation and the stigma attached to it globally.

With this discussion Twinkle Khanna will join the likes of Shashi Tharoor, the Dalai Lama, Michael Jackson, Malala Yousafzai, Salman Rushdie and Morgan Freeman who have been speakers previously at the Oxford Union, which is a society founded in 1823 and since has invited world leaders and influencers to discuss topics of importance. As for Pad Man, the film will be the first Indian film to be showcased and discussed at the Oxford Union.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte Pad Man is slated to release on January 25.