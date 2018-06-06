Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2018 | 8:45 PM IST

Tusshar Kapoor talks about being a father and a follower of Buddhism

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tusshar Kapoor entered a new phase in his life two years ago when he took the decision to welcome his baby boy Laksshya Kapoor through IVF. Since the birth of Laksshya, the actor has become a hands-on father and his family supports him in every way possible. Recently, Tusshar Kapoor celebrated the second birthday of his boy and it was a private party with a couple of toddlers including Karan Johar‘s kids Yash and Roohi and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan.

As the actor continues to work in films, Tusshar Kapoor has become a hands-on father to Laksshya Kapoor who recently turned 2 years old. Recently, Tusshar Kapoor spoke to Bollywood Hungama and opened up about his life as a father and how his life has changed since he started following Buddhism. He said, “I think a lot of it is also due to Buddhism. I am a follower of Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism. I chant, I study and the book I am reading right now is called ‘Human Revolution’. It makes you sorted and a nice person in a way. The negativity from your life evaporates and you start focusing on what is important to you, your immediate family and your priorities become very clear.”

Tusshar Kapoor, on the work front, was last seen in the fourth instalment of Golmaal. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again went onto become a blockbuster. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tabu among others.

Also Read: Cute Alert! Tusshar Kapoor is all snuggles, cuddles and giggles with tiny tot Laksshya (watch video)

