Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya to miss Jeetendra’s 75th birthday celebrations

Even though the veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to touch 75 years of age, there is no sign of him looking old. Speaking about his 75th birthday, a big bash is being planned in Jaipur, which will be attended by his wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor along with their close friends like Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor. The one person who will not be able to attend the birthday celebrations is none other than Tusshar Kapoor.

And the reason for Tusshar Kapoor’s inability to attend father Jeetendra’s birthday celebrations is because of his the month long Hyderabad shooting schedule of Golmaal Again. Besides Tusshar Kapoor, the other person who will be missing the grand celebrations is his son and Jeetendra’s grandson Laksshya.

A source close to Jeetendra’s family said that, “Tusshar Kapoor’s dates were committed in advance. Though the Mumbai schedule wrapped up on Sunday, it would be very hectic for Tusshar and Laksshya to go to Jaipur just for a day and then head to Hyderabad. So, they will celebrate Jeetuji’s birthday at home before leaving.”