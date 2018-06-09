After turning distributor with Race 3, Salman Khan to launch his own THEATRE CHAIN

Venturing into the world of business and entrepreneurship, Salman Khan is planning to make his own style of change in the world of films. Now, the latest on that front is that he is planning on starting his own theatre chain. While he has already turned distributor for Race 3 as well as his other production Loveratri, he has taken his dream for theatre chains a step ahead by already kicking off the construction of the first theatre from that chain in the outskirts of Mumbai.

From entering the TV zone to giving opportunities to new talent, Salman Khan has been dipping his hands into various aspects of business. But it seems that none of these were an impulsive decision. In fact, the plan for the theatre chain which has apparently been named Salman Talkies has been in the making since two years. What is unique about this particular chain is that the tickets given here would be tax-free making it available to the masses at subsidized rates too. The actor also plans to give away free tickets to children from underprivileged backgrounds.

As mentioned before, the aim of Salman Talkies is to make movies available to all at affordable rates, especially to the poor. The superstar also believes that the reduction in ticket prices at single tier regions can positively help films. He has stated in reports that the prices which are as high as Rs. 400 to 500 in these regions should be reduced to Rs. 200-250 during weekends and Rs. 120-150 during weekdays. He believes that this will act as a crowd puller in many regions.

Salman Khan agreed that although he has been planning this project for a while, it has taken him longer than expected. He reasoned that some logistical details were involved that caused a delay.

Besides this, if there is yet another thing that the Dabangg star has asserted is that none of the theatres will be located in plush areas of Mumbai like Bandra or Juhu. His aim is to reach out to smaller towns. Hence, the project will kick off in Maharashtra, in the outskirts of Mumbai city. Salman Khan has also divulged his plans of expansion as he expects to take his venture to other states, may be in the next 10 years.

