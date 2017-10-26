Tumhari Sulu’s ‘Hawa Hawaii’ retains the original vocals of Kavita Krishnamurthy

Vidya Balan‘s Tumhari Sulu revisits the iconic ‘Hawa Hawaii’ track from Mr. India giving it a fresh spin. The song that has withstood the test of time and emerged as a fan favourite over the last few decades will be seen on the large screen after 1987. Shot on Vidya Balan, RJ Mallishka and Neha Dhupia, ‘Hawa Hawaii’ has a special place in the film.

What is interesting though is the fact that makers have decided to retain the original vocals of singer Kavita Krishnamurthy in the film. In a time when retro tracks are remixed and rehashed by new singers, the makers decided to keep the melodious vocals of Kavita on the track.

For Vidya shooting the ‘Hawa Hawaii’ track was a treat given the fact that she was a 5 year old girl when the song came out in 1987. “I may have been five or six years old when the song released. As a child, I absolutely loved the song. I can’t believe that so many years later I am actually featuring in it. When I was informed about it during pre-production, I was both excited and anxious. It made me very nostalgic. Ours is a happy interpretation…an office party song. We had fun doing it!” smiles Balan.

The original track was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and the choreography by Saroj Khan. ‘Hawa Hawai 2.0’ is the handing over of a legacy from one superstar Sridevi to another, Vidya Balan. Tumhari Sulu, directed by Suresh Triveni, hits theatres on November 17.