“The truth will be out,” Rakesh Roshan finally breaks his silence on the Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut issue

While Kangana Ranaut and her extremely vocal sister Rangoli have been ranting over her alleged affair with and desertion by Hrithik Roshan, the Roshans have been eerily silent over the matter.

Now with their comprehensive complaint being discussed, dissected and debated once again, the matter is again in the news. Hinting at a comprehensive fight-back, Hrithik’s father the soft spoken Rakesh Roshan finally broke his silence in a conversation with this writer.

Keeping his temper in check and exercising optimum restraint Rakesh Roshan says, “We are not loose talkers. We don’t believe in making wild unsubstantiated accusations. We have submitted our complaint with all the proofs. If you want a copy of the complaint, please request it from our lawyer Mr Mahesh Jethmalani’s office, as it is now in the public domain.”

In fact Arnab Goswami’s Republic channel released a copy of the complaint on Monday triggering off a renewed spell of controversy.

Says the concerned and troubled father, “If you read the complaint you will be shocked by the facts. We gave our side of the truth to the cybercrime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic relevant documents with all the emails, electronic gadgets. It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth.”

Before clamming up Rakesh Roshan says, “We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (the legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon.”