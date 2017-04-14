‘Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’ to be live streamed from San Francisco

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • Comments

Shah Rukh Khan has loyal followers all around the world. The actor has been invited to 60th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF) where he will be having a conversation with Brett Ratner.

The film festival will be screening My Name Is Khan on Friday in San Francisco. It will be followed by a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan which will be live streamed on Twitter. Fans all around the world will be able to join the conversation.

SFFILM’s Executive Director Noah Cowan said in a statement that they are thrilled to be able to share this special conversation with audiences worldwide through our partnership with Twitter. A hashtag #SRKSFFILM will let people know how many are interacting during live conversations utilizing Twitter polls and questions.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. He is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial opposite Anushka Sharma. After Imtiaz’s movie, he will be kicking off Anand L Rai’s next in which Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf.

