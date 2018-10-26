Traworld, premium luggage brand ropes in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as its brand ambassador

Traworld, the premium luggage brand from the house of Highspirits Commercial Ventures Pvt. Ltd., today roped in Sonam Kapoor, the much known fashionista from the Indian film industry as their brand ambassador. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is known for making heads turn each time with her unique fashion sense. This time the fashion diva is endorsing Traworld to create a new style statement for exceptional travellers with their premium luggage offerings by Traworld.

Traworld is a premium and modern luggage brand for premium and fashion conscious travellers. The brand offers a range of luggage bags which are stylish, classy and yet sturdy and value for money, keeping in mind the need and fashion sensibilities of its customers. The luggage bags ranges from casual to business travel segments as per consumer’s requirements. The product is lightweight, shock resistant and water resistant with unique locking system to keep the luggage secured. Mobility ranges from four wheeled to eight wheeled, so that your luggage travels at your pace and is easy to carry.

“I am super excited to endorse premium luggage brand Traworld. Traworld goes well with my style statements and is in tune with my choice of fashionable and stylish luggage. Since I am a frequent traveller and I literally live out of my luggage, I am cautious of the brand I would carry as it’s just not a brand but something that defines my personality. I can personally relate to the brand as it strongly relates to fashion. The brand will surely win the hearts of people who are always on a lookout for trendy and stylish luggage while they are travelling”, commented Sonam Kapoor when asked about her association with the brand.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Jain, Founder and Managing Director, said “We are delighted to sign Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as a brand ambassador for our brand Traworld as she is the true embodiment of what the brand stands for. Her association with Traworld will strengthen the brand as fashionable, trendy and peoples’ first choice. We are currently one of the leading bags brand in the country and with this endorsement, we are confident that we will be aligning ourselves with the leading luggage players in the country”.

Traworld is available in all leading retail stores across the country. It is also available in general trade through large distribution network of 3500 MBOs spread across seven States. The brand is also available on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Shopclues, Snapdeal, Indiamart and Paytm Mall to name a few.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja PACIFIES Kangana Ranaut, blames media for misquoting her in the Vikas Bahl controversy