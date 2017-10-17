Trailer of Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Single to be attached to Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar

Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Hungama News Network

This week, we see two releases in the form of the Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar and the Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again. While the latter saw the trailer of the Sidharth MalhotraSonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq being attached to it, we now hear that the trailer of Irrfan Khan’s soon to release film Qarib Qarib Single will be attached to Secret Superstar.

As for the film itself, Qarib Qarib Single that features Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, focusses on a mid-age love story of an online dating couple who embark on a journey of discovering love. Presented by Zee Studios, the film which is helmed by Tanuja Chandra and is all set to release on November 10.

