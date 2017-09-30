Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.09.2017 | 10:46 PM IST

Tom Alter loses his battle to skin cancer, passes away at 67

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tom Alter loses his battle to skin cancer, passes away at 67

Remember the veteran theatre personality and actor Tom Alter? Well if not, let us remind you that we are indeed talking about the man who made his debut in Ramanand Sagar’s 1976 film Charas and later went onto to feature in numerous other films and stage shows. However, today morning the industry woke up to a rude shock with the news of Alter’s sudden demise.

Reports state that the 67 year old actor, who had been suffering from stage four skin cancer and had even amputated his thumb due to it, lost the battle to cancer late last night. “It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father. Tom passed away Friday night at home with his family and close family members in attendance. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this time”, read a statement released on behalf of Alter’s family.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out our heartfelt condolences to Alter’s family, his wife Carol, son Jamie and daughter Afshaan, and his friends.

