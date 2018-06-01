Bollywood Hungama
WE TOLD YOU FIRST! Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms her film with Karan Johar, here’s when she starts shooting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We told you a couple of weeks ago that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been offered a film by Karan Johar and she has accepted the offer. The news is now confirmed as the Veere Di Wedding actress has come on record about the said film. In an interview she revealed that she in fact will do one film every year and has locked on her next with Karan Johar. She will start work on her movie with KJo at the year end and here is what we know about the movie till now. So, the film is a tale of two couples. Of course there is Kareena Kapoor as the main female lead and the filmmaker is still on a lookout for a male lead for her. There was a conjecture that Sidharth Malhotra will be a part of the movie but according to sources close to the actor he reportedly turned it down. Our well-placed sources in turn told us that Karan thought that a bigger star is best suited to be cast alongside Kareena. We hear that the second female lead will be the Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor.

Just wait and watch till the Dharma Productions head honcho makes an official announcement and dishes out more details about the project. It will be interesting to see what Kareena chooses after Veere Di Wedding. Her film choices lately have been varied and intriguing, so we wait for this one with bated breathe.

On her break, Kareena wants to spend more time with her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan as her hubby Saif Ali Khan will be busy shooting for the next season of his Netflix show.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan chills with Taimur, manages to catch a break with hubby Saif Ali Khan while promoting Veere Di Wedding

