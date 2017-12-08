After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan’s reality show Dus Ka Dum to begin early next year

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film, Tiger Zinda Hai. While the actor continues to do so, he is also gearing up to return on TV after Bigg Boss 11 is completed.

The speculations have been rife that Salman Khan will be resuming his role as a host in the game show Dus Ka Dum. The reports were later confirmed that the actor is, indeed, returning after eight years with the game show. Now, it has been learned that the show will air early next year.

According to a report in a tabloid, Dus Ka Dum might replace comedian Kapil Sharma‘s show The Kapil Sharma Show but the latter might get a different time slot. The auditions for the third season of Dus Ka Dum will begin from next year where common people will also get an opportunity to participate. It has also been learned that Salman Khan will shoot the promotional campaign for the show after he is done with Tiger Zinda Hai. The set will be constructed in the Filmcity in Mumbai and is speculated to be ready in a month or so. The plan is to go on air before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 begins in April.

The new season of Dus Ka Dum will be more interactive like Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers are trying to recreate the quiz show for the audience to take a keen interest in it.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif is set to release on December 22, 2018.