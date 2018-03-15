After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan to team up once again with Tom Struthers for Race 3

Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming next Race 3, has teamed up yet again with Hollywood action co-ordinator Tom Struthers for the film. Tom Struthers, who had earlier worked with Salman Khan on Tiger Zinda Hai, has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences for the action-packed climax of Race 3.

Salman Khan’s last release Tiger Zinda Hai saw the actor performing high octane scenes which garnered humongous love and appreciation. It is known fact that when Salman likes someone’s work, he wants to work with them again whether it’s his heroines, directors, or even technicians.

This time, Salman Khan has reunited with Tom Struthers for Race 3. The entire team is currently camping in Abu Dhabi and will shoot the high-octane scenes over the next month-and-a-half.

Tom Struthers, who has worked on several films with Christopher Nolan like The Dark Knight Rises and Inception, along with Indian fight master Anal Arasu, is currently planning the film’s climax. Remo has been working in consultation with both of them. The trio (Remo, Tom and Anal) has been discussing ideas and putting the choreography for the action scenes in place for the last three months. They even reached Abu Dhabi much before others to make sure everything is in place and there’s no delay. This will be the team’s last schedule after which the film will enter the post-production stage.

Race 3 consists of an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

