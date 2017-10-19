Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.10.2017 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick-start the last schedule in Greece

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman-Khan-and-Katrina-Kaif-to-kick

The Diwali celebration was made more special when the first poster of Salman Khan‘s upcoming Christmas release, Tiger Zinda Hai was unveiled. The poster received quite a response as Salman looked fierce and intense as Tiger.

Last month, the two actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returned from Abu Dhabi after completing their schedule that involved shooting some high octane action sequences.  However, the latest reports suggest that the duo headed to Greece to kick-start the last schedule of the film.

Ace costume designer, Ashley Rebello, shared a picture of himself and captioned it, “In my small little cabin on route to #dubai /#emirates and then #Greece for #tigerzindahai with #beingsalmankhan and #katrinakaif #shooting #and filming #time #love what I do #stylediarieswithashleyrebello”

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan‘s Ek Tha Tiger, is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 22, this year.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Shahid Kapoor-Shree Narayan Singh’s…

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 finds a new cast…

WOW! Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji are all…

Aamir Khan’s grand DIWALI PARTY shifted to…

Salman Khan and Karan Johar had a fall-out…

SCOOP: Salman Khan won’t play grey, turns…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification