Tiger Shroff’s Student of the Year 2 is NOT a sequel to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but loosely inspired on these films

Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday is garnering a lot of publicity because of course it is a sequel to the hit Student Of The Year released in 2012 starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Director Puneet Malhotra shot the film in Dehradun and the initial posters of the film suggested that the movie is sort of an ode to Karan Johar’s iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. But Tiger’s recent interview suggests that we have been getting it all wrong. Yes, the movie is inspired by a lot of movies but not Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Tiger revealed that Student Of The Year 2 targets at the college going kids and is all ‘young and fun’ and there is a bit of Glee, Grease, High School Musical and Step Up in it. We also EXCLUSIVELY revealed to you that the game that the kids will play in the sequel will be basketball.

Tiger also revealed his excitement about his upcoming film with Hrithik Roshan. He said that he is so nervous that he is sure to freeze in front of Bollywood’s Greek God who is his childhood idol. Vaani Kapoor who will be playing the female protagonist too said that she feels that the two talented actors: Hrithik and Tiger will overshadow her in every frame! Now, we are sure that Tiger and Hrithik will be a total hard to resist combo and we don’t know if we will be handle so much awesome in frame alone.

Tiger has proved his mettle as a successful commercial hero after smash hit success of his last release Baaghi 2 with girlfriend Disha Patani. Let’s hope he continues his dream run in future too.

